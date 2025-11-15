Dr. Dongsong Zhang Advances Academic Excellence At Charlotte School of Data Science

The School of Data Science at UNC Charlotte is proud to highlight the leadership, scholarship, and impact of Dr. Dongsong Zhang, whose work continues to shape SDS as a national leader in data science education, research, and community engagement. As Director and Professor, Dr. Zhang plays a vital role in strengthening the School’s interdisciplinary reach, advancing its academic excellence, and ensuring students receive an education that is rigorous, forward-looking, and socially responsible.

A Vision Rooted in Innovation, Ethics, and Opportunity

Dr. Zhang’s vision for SDS reflects a deep commitment to preparing students for meaningful careers in a rapidly evolving data-driven world. He believes that technical expertise alone is not enough for future data science leaders.

He emphasizes that SDS must remain adaptive to emerging technologies and workforce needs, describing the School as “a place where curiosity is encouraged and opportunity is everywhere.” Under his leadership, programs continue to evolve to reflect advances in AI, machine learning, and responsible data practices. “Rigorous and forward-looking education is essential,” he notes. “We must evolve with technology while keeping our focus on people.”

Research That Connects Technology With Real-World Needs

Dr. Zhang is a nationally recognized scholar whose research sits at the intersection of artificial intelligence, human behavior, health, and societal well-being. His work is driven by the belief that data science should contribute directly to solving real problems.

His publications span business, computer science, and health informatics, reflecting the breadth of his interests. He studies online deception and misinformation, develops AI-assisted tools for mental health monitoring, creates intelligent decision support systems, and designs adaptive user interfaces that improve digital experiences.

Strengthening Interdisciplinary Collaboration Across Campus

Dr. Zhang is a strong advocate for the collaborative model that makes UNC Charlotte’s School of Data Science unique. SDS partners with the Belk College of Business, the College of Health and Human Services, and the College of Humanities and Earth and Social Sciences, drawing on faculty expertise across campus.

Faculty from across the university teach in SDS programs, co-develop courses, and participate in interdisciplinary research teams. “These collaborations help us offer programs that are both comprehensive and relevant,” he says. “They prepare students to think across domains, which is critical for data science practice.”

Connecting Students to Industry and Hands-On Experience

Charlotte’s status as a growing technology and business hub gives SDS students unique opportunities for practical experience, and Dr. Zhang has played a major role in expanding the School’s industry engagement. SDS hosts weekly seminars, maintains an active Industry Advisory Board, and offers a strong pipeline of internships with regional and national organizations.

He believes that internships, applied projects, and close engagement with professionals are essential components of the SDS experience. “Our partners provide insights into emerging trends and workforce needs,” he notes. “Their support helps us keep our programs agile and relevant.”

Preparing Students for the Future of Data Science

As AI and automation continue to transform the data science landscape, Dr. Zhang believes the role of the data scientist will evolve in significant ways. He anticipates that many routine analytical tasks will become automated, allowing data professionals to focus on higher-level interpretation, creativity, and leadership.

He encourages students to embrace interdisciplinary learning and develop communication skills that complement their technical training. “Curiosity, the ability to work across fields, and the skill to translate insights for diverse audiences will define the next generation of leaders,” he says.

The SDS Difference: A Comprehensive and Collaborative Model

UNC Charlotte’s School of Data Science is one of the few academic institutions in the nation that offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in data science within a single school. Dr. Zhang sees this structure as a major advantage.

He is particularly proud of the School’s culture of collaboration and community. “Our faculty and staff are dedicated, hardworking, and truly committed to student success,” he says. “We want our students to feel supported as they explore their interests and build their future.”

A Message to Current and Prospective Students

Dr. Zhang regularly shares a message that reflects both his optimism for the future and his belief in the transformative power of education.

The School of Data Science expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Dongsong Zhang for his exceptional leadership, steady commitment, and significant contributions to the advancement of SDS. His dedication to academic excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration, and student success continues to strengthen the School and elevate its impact.

