Ten Year Anniversary Performance From Social Circus Show, “Mosaic”, At Central Piedmont

Mosaic is a special 10th-anniversary performance that pieces together the power, beauty, and diverse stories that define Nouveau Sud.

Experience our signature blend of aerial artistry, acrobatics, and physical theater, sharing real-life narratives and the incredible drive of our community members.

See firsthand how we use the circus space to build resilience and amplify voices.

12PM noontime performance in Halton Theater is free admission.

Register for your free ticket by clicking the BUY Ticket button and complete the steps for a zero-dollar ticket.

7:30 PM Performance $10

General Audience seating.

SHOW TIMES

19 Nov 2025

12pm

19 Nov 2025

7:30pm

