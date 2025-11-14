Leaders From Queens And Elon Collaborate On Operational Areas Of Merging

As part of the ongoing planning work related to the proposed merger of Elon University and Queens University of Charlotte, leaders from both campuses are collaborating on the study of key operational areas.

Their role: collect data and information about the systems and processes of both institutions to eventually bring together the best operational elements of both schools.

The team includes representatives from both universities and has met weekly to listen widely, surface key questions early, test ideas with data, uplift academics and student life, and report regularly on progress.

Susan M. Kirkland, associate vice president for finance and administration at Elon University, and Matt Packey, chief financial officer and vice president for administration at Queens University of Charlotte, are focusing their work on understanding where systems align, where differences may require attention, and where opportunities exist to improve and enhance support for students, faculty and staff.

In a recent conversation, Kirkland and Packey explained more about their responsibilities and the benefits both universities will realize from their work together.

What are your roles on the sprint team and what have you been focusing on since September?

Matt Packey: Our work centers on finance, human resources and shared services – things like budgeting, vendor and payroll payments, procurement, financial and regulatory reporting, treasury and cash management, oversight of investments and endowments, annual and compliance audits, and student billing. We’ve been examining where our two universities operate similarly, where differences will need to be addressed and where combining systems could improve operations. There is a lot of detail involved, but the goal is to understand the landscape clearly before decisions are made.

Susan Kirkland: I’d agree. Much of our work has been developing a roadmap and determining the major areas that will require focused attention going forward. This early stage is about identifying the big questions and laying the groundwork for more detailed planning as conversations progress.

Why is evaluating these areas important early in the merger planning process?

SK: We need clarity on what is legally and structurally possible under regulatory requirements. Once planning advances, the work shifts toward identifying operational enhancements. We also look at how systems could be improved to better serve students, from admissions and registration to billing and access to services. This work is foundational to both short-term planning and long-term student experience.

What might people not realize about how finance and administration contribute to the university’s successes?

SK: Much of our work isn’t student-facing, but it is essential. We make sure departments can purchase what they need and that faculty, staff and student employees are paid accurately and on time. We also manage regulatory reporting, which is critical for accreditation and continuing access to federal financial aid. When these systems run smoothly, people rarely notice them, but they are the backbone of institutional stability.

MP: We’re also deeply involved in strategic planning. When new academic programs or initiatives are proposed, we help model the financial implications so leaders can make informed decisions. It’s significant work that doesn’t always show up in day-to-day campus life, but it helps our institutions grow responsibly.

How is this work benefiting both campuses now, even before a merger is finalized?

MP: I’m hopeful this work is helping us identify potential issues, things like contracts, systems, service providers, and the ways each campus handles certain processes. The goal is to get ahead of questions. This is a learning opportunity — we can look at where each institution might have a stronger or clearer approach and improve things together. There may be things we can eventually do differently or better, simply because we’re taking the time to look closely now.

What have you learned from working together that has influenced your perspective in your current roles?

SK: Conversations with administrators at both institutions have highlighted a shared dedication to students and to the mission of higher education. That commitment has been energizing and grounding, especially during busy periods.

MP: I’ve seen the same. There is deep mission commitment on both campuses.

Let’s end with a fun question that helps people learn more about the team co-leads that are doing this important work. Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving tradition?

SK: For many years, I enjoyed running in the annual Turkey Trot in my hometown when I was there for the holiday. I can’t run the race anymore, but I’ve kept another tradition — I watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade each year and text with a close friend while we critique the floats and performances. It’s something lighthearted that always makes the morning feel special.

MP: Thanksgiving has always been a family-centered holiday for us. My parents host, and it usually turns into a three-day gathering. On Wednesday night, my dad cooks a homemade pasta dinner. Thursday is the traditional Thanksgiving meal — we graze throughout the day, watch football and eat too much. On Friday, we finish the leftovers during the day and, for reasons no one quite remembers, we always order pizza that evening. I now live in North Carolina, and my family is in Ohio, so those days together feel especially meaningful.

