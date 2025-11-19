Central Piedmont’s Arts Magazine, “The Hammer,” Is Accepting Submissions

Central Piedmont’s English department’s official student literature and arts magazine, The Hammer, is now open for submissions for its 2026 issue.

Submission period: Nov. 3–Mar. 31

Submission guidelines:

Open to current Central Piedmont students only (submissions must come from a Central Piedmont student email).

Accepted genres: short fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction — no novel excerpts or academic essays.

Submissions can be attached as a Word file or pasted in the email body, with the genre noted.

There is no word count limit, but shorter pieces are more likely to be accepted.

Students may submit multiple pieces per genre.

All work must be original and created by the student (Artificial Intelligence-generated content will not be accepted).

Work should be primarily in English; side-by-side translations and occasional untranslated words in a story or poem are acceptable.

Note: The Hammer receives exclusive First North American Serial Rights (FNASR) and electronic, online, and archival rights upon acceptance. All rights revert to the author after publication.

