Charlotte Symposium Emphasizes Resilience And Wellbeing-Focused Leadership

UNC Charlotte’s campus came alive on Thursday, Nov. 13, as more than 250 faculty and staff gathered in the Barnhart Student Activity Center for the inaugural LEAD Symposium: Resilience and Wellbeing-Focused Leadership. Powered by the Office of Human Resources, the event brought together award-winning presenters and faculty researchers who are redefining what it means to lead in today’s rapidly changing world.



The symposium reflects the University’s strategic commitment to cultivating leaders who are resilient, empathetic, and high-performing.



“Resilience and wellbeing-focused leadership is needed now more than ever,” said Deidra Harris-Lumpkins, associate vice chancellor for human resources. “In a world that’s constantly evolving, where it feels like change is the only constant, the ability to lead with empathy, clarity and strength are attributes that set great leaders apart.”



Throughout the day, participants explored insights, strategies and real-world stories designed to challenge, inspire and equip them with tools to lead effectively in dynamic environments.



A day of inspiration and practical tools



Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber gave kickoff remarks that underscored the importance of resilience as a defining quality for leaders at Charlotte.



“Wellbeing is not the opposite of ambition,” said Gaber. “It is what sustains ambition.”



From there, participants engaged with nationally recognized keynote speaker Andy Masters, who delivered sessions on Leadership Lessons from Hollywood and Embracing Your Work-Life “Mix” with Higher Quality and Less Stress. His blend of humor, storytelling and research-backed strategies resonated across the audience.



Breakout sessions offered faculty and staff the chance to dive deeper into specialized topics:

Harnessing Emotion in Leadership — Janaki Gooty

AI and Leadership Effectiveness — George Banks and Wenwen Dou

Social Skills and Leadership — Eric Heggestad

Conflict Resolution for Leaders — Scott Deyo

Voices from the audience

The impact of the symposium was felt immediately. Participants shared reflections that highlighted both the emotional resonance and practical value of the sessions.

“I appreciated the vulnerability and great connection with good leadership.”

“This presentation reached the entire audience and left everyone with actionable advice and things to think about and apply in the workplace.”

“I liked the incorporation of research along with practical examples and key takeaways.”

What leaders took away

Empowerment. Participants left with cutting-edge tools to help teams navigate change, bounce back from setbacks and rise stronger than ever.

Connection. The symposium fostered meaningful relationships across campus, building a support network that extends beyond the event.

Inspiration. Whether seasoned leaders or emerging ones, attendees were encouraged to embrace people-first leadership and unlock their potential.

Beyond the symposium: year-round growth

The LEAD Symposium is part of a larger ecosystem of professional development and leadership development opportunities offered by the Office of Human Resources.

Unleash Your Niner Potential Series : Interactive workshops on topics such as time management, productivity strategies, AI tools, and effective meeting facilitation.

: Interactive workshops on topics such as time management, productivity strategies, AI tools, and effective meeting facilitation. Leading What’s Next Certificate: A cohort-based program for supervisors and managers, focused on enhancing leadership soft skills. Participants complete five of seven courses to earn certification.

A cohort-based program for supervisors and managers, focused on enhancing leadership soft skills. Participants complete five of seven courses to earn certification. LEADer Refreshers: Short, online courses offering just-in-time training on topics such as onboarding, time and leave essentials, and performance management cycles. If it has been a while since you took LEAD, these are a great way to stay up to date.

Looking ahead

The inaugural LEAD Symposium set the stage for a culture of resilience and wellbeing-focused leadership at UNC Charlotte. By empowering faculty and staff with practical tools, meaningful connections and renewed inspiration, the University is investing in leaders who will shape a stronger, more compassionate future.

MORE >>>