Chancellor Sharon Gaber Champions Charlotte’s Research Prowess

At the forefront of UNC Charlotte’s annual Research and Business Partners Celebration was Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber, championing the collaborative synergy between the University and corporate entities driving innovation. The event, themed “Unleashing Innovation: The Vital Role of NCInnovation in Shaping Our Future,” not only spotlighted the year’s research achievements but also underscored the University’s dedication to innovation, particularly through its newfound partnership with NCInnovation.

Established in 2020 with crucial support from the North Carolina General Assembly, NCInnovation has been at the forefront of expediting technology transfer and fostering heightened patent and venture capital activities statewide. Michelle Bolas, the Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of NCInnovation, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “NCInnovation is pleased to be working with Charlotte as one of four university hub partners, and in the Charlotte region, an area experiencing rapid growth in high-tech industry sectors. This collaborative approach ensures that our research and educational programs remain relevant to the needs and challenges of the industries driving our economy.”

Chancellor Gaber, a stalwart advocate for UNC Charlotte’s research prowess, highlighted the institution’s remarkable achievements. Positioned among the fastest-growing research universities in the United States for research expenditures, the University has seen a substantial 123% increase in research expenditures over the past decade. Gaber also celebrated Charlotte’s ascent in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best College rankings, rising 41 spots overall and securing a position among the top 100 public universities nationally.

Gaber placed significant emphasis on transformative partnerships, particularly those with NCInnovation and the North Tryon Tech Hub. These collaborations are poised to have a substantial impact on technology commercialization and industry growth. Notable federal planning grants from the Economic Development Administration’s Tech Hubs program and the NSF’s Engines program further underscore the potential for funding awards of up to $160 million.

Vice Chancellor for Research John Daniels encouraged attendees to “think big” as UNC Charlotte continues its upward trajectory. He emphasized the growing recognition, spanning government, business, and nonprofit organizations, that research and innovation are pivotal for a region’s physical health, economic vitality, and cultural vibrancy.

The evening’s culmination featured presentations by master’s and doctoral students on their graduate-level research projects. Guests had the unique opportunity for one-on-one interactions with these researchers, marking a triumphant conclusion to a night that celebrated the convergence of academia and industry in propelling innovation forward under the leadership and vision of Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

