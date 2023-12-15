Queens University Professor Leads McColl School of Business Graduate International Experience

The McColl School of Business Graduate International Experience is heading to Costa Rica to learn about business and culture with Dr. Oscar Barzuna Hidalgo in 2024. Dr. Barzuna Hidalgo is an Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship and Data Analytics at the McColl School of Business, Queens University of Charlotte. He teaches graduate courses in Data Analytics and Operations Management as a faculty member. Moreover, Dr. Barzuna Hidalgo teaches undergraduate courses in Entrepreneurship and Operations Management. His research focuses on understanding entrepreneurs’ cultural aspects while conducting business in different countries.

His professional experience in the industry includes 13 years as an accountant, operations manager, and senior financial analyst before earning his DBA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Before joining Queens, he was a professor at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, teaching a wide variety of classes such as Intro to Business, Marketing, Management, International Business, and courses on Entrepreneurship. While completing his doctoral program, he taught an MBA Global Strategic Management class at UNC Charlotte.

Attendees can take the optional graduate elective course along with the trip.

Join the virtual info session to learn more about the program.

Trip Dates: May 25 – June 2, 2024

Destination: San Jose & La Fortuna, Costa Rica

Price: $2500

Trip registration deadline: January 31, 2024

Open to current graduate students and alumni of McColl graduate programs along with adult guests.

Contact Jennifer DeKnight deknightj@queens.edu for more information.

Wednesday, December 20 at 12:00pm to 12:45pm

