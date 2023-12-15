JCSU Sports Legends Among 2024 CIAA Hall Of Fame Class

Celebrating excellence in the world of collegiate athletics, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, proudly unveils the highly anticipated 2024 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class. The prestigious enshrinement ceremony for the 2024 CIAA Hall of Fame Class is scheduled for March 1, 2024, at the Baltimore Convention Center Ballroom in Baltimore, MD, kicking off at 9:00 a.m. EST.

This landmark event is seamlessly integrated into the week-long festivities of the 2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament, slated to captivate audiences from February 26 to March 2 in Baltimore, Maryland. For those eager to be part of this historic moment, ticket packages and detailed information about the induction ceremony are readily available on the John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame page at www.theciaa.com and https://ciaatournament.org.

The distinguished 2024 Hall of Fame Honorees include a lineup of exceptional talents.

One standout JCSU inductee, Bill Dusenberry, showcased his innate football prowess, with a journey that ignited at Dunbar High School, leading to victory in the North Carolina State Championships. Dusenberry continued to dazzle on the gridiron as the starting running back at Johnson C. Smith University from 1966 to 1969. His remarkable collegiate career included an impressive 2,543 yards on 447 carries, 23 touchdowns, and All-Conference Honors in 1969. Recognized for his dedication and talent, Dusenberry was drafted by the Houston Oilers in the 1970 NFL draft, leaving an indelible mark during his professional career with memorable stints in the NFL and CFL.

Another exceptional inductee, James “Jimmy” Ewers, made his mark on Johnson C. Smith University’s tennis history from 1966 to 1970. A three-time CIAA Singles Champion and instrumental in the 1969 CIAA team championship, Ewers went on to achieve success post-JCSU. His legacy boasts achievements such as being the first African American to claim the NAIA District 26 Championship in 1969 and holding the JCSU record for the most consecutive matches won at an impressive 34. Ewers’s dedication to tennis extended beyond the court, with roles as a tennis instructor and coach, earning him well-deserved recognition and memberships in prestigious sports halls of fame.

The 2024 John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class is a testament to the enduring legacy of these remarkable athletes, each leaving an indelible mark on the rich tapestry of CIAA sports history.

