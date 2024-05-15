Charlotte Dance Hosts College Mentors For Kids

UNC Charlotte Dance Professor Ashley Tate hosted College Mentors for Kids and loved having the kids on campus.

This initiative’s goal is to connect kids to college students through weekly on-campus activities that inspire growth, confidence, and brighter futures.

The organization holds activities on campus in which they transport kids from local area elementary schools to campus and hold activities focused on one of three activity topics: Higher Education and Careers, Culture and Diversity, and Community Service.

Professor Tate led the kids through a hip-hop activity and gave a tour of Robinson.

MORE >>>