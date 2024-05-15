Central Piedmont Graduate Wins Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has announced the selection of 60 community college students from across the United States as recipients of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. This highly competitive award allows students to complete their undergraduate degrees at four-year institutions with minimal financial burden.

Monisha “Mo” Pirela, who graduated from Central Piedmont Community College on May 9, is one of the scholarship recipients. Pirela earned an associate in applied science degree in Architectural Technology at Central Piedmont. A Truist Honors Scholar and a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Pirela will attend UNC Charlotte with the start of it fall 2024 semester. Pirela is the only 2024 Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship recipient from North Carolina.

According to Community College Research Center data, transfer pathways from community colleges are a significant contributor to enrollment and diversity at four-year institutions. However, a lack of scholarship opportunities for transfer students, as well as other obstacles like losing credits during the transfer process, continue to keep bachelor’s degree completion rates low.

One objective of the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is to give scholars the opportunity to graduate with as little debt as possible. The award, which is last-dollar funding after all other institutional aid, can provide as much as $55,000 a year. In addition to the financial support, Cooke Transfer Scholars receive comprehensive educational advising – guidance that is crucial for navigating their transition to four-year colleges and planning their career paths. Cooke Scholars also benefit from access to internship opportunities, study abroad and graduate school funding, as well as a dynamic network of over 3,000 Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

This year’s application saw nearly 1,700 applications from more than 380 community colleges. Applicants were evaluated on their academic prowess, financial need, and leadership qualities.

Central Piedmont offers its students a number of direct-transfer pathway options, which are guaranteed admission programs through which students who earn an associate degree can transfer directly to a four-year college or university. Several of the pathway programs include scholarships and other financial assistance. See the Central Piedmont website for more details.

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need. Since 2000, the Foundation has awarded almost $282 million in scholarships to more than 3,300 students from 8th grade through graduate school, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $133 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.

