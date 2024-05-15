Charlotte Career Meet Ups Help Recruiters Notice May 21

Join this Meet Up to learn effective resume writing strategies that will help you get noticed by recruiters. Career Meet Ups are 30-45 minute small group sessions focused on specific topics and led by career coaches or industry professionals. Learn more about career skills at Meet Ups will be virtual for Summer 2024, and you’ll have the opportunity to gain information, ask questions, and get some practice. If you need accommodations to access this Meet Up, contact Brandi Ledermann, Meet Up Program Manager, at blederma@charlotte.edu or 704-687-0791.

