Charlotte’s Niner Esports Named Club Of The Year

In a stellar display of prowess, Niner Esports, the esports club of UNC Charlotte, has once again clinched the coveted title of Club of the Year at this year’s Scholars Collegiate Gaming Awards in Las Vegas. The accolade, a testament to the club’s continued excellence, was proudly accepted by current co-presidents Alexis Diamond and Pake Cary, alongside community events director Valentin Cannon and the esteemed Niner Esports alumni advisor, Jorge Sanchez ’23, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Expressing their elation, Sanchez conveyed, “Overall, we’re just really excited. Thank you to the University, thank you to all our students; we would be nothing without our students. We’re just really happy to be able to bring this back home to them in Charlotte.”

Competing against a formidable lineup of 10 nominated programs in the category, including Illini Esports (University of Illinois), Triton Gaming (University of California San Diego), Boise State University, and others, Niner Esports emerged victorious once again. The club’s commendable achievements extended beyond Club of the Year, as it garnered nominations in two additional categories: Team of the Year and Local Area Network of the Year. Moreover, Jorge Sanchez, now serving as the esports coordinator and talent recruit at Converse University, was recognized with a nomination for Collegiate Student Leader of the Year.

This triumph marks Niner Esports’ second Club of the Year victory within a single calendar year, following its previous recognition at the EsportsU’s 2023 Collegiate Awards in May. The club’s consistent success underscores its prominent standing in the collegiate gaming community, further solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse within the esports landscape.

