Charlotte 49ers Open Premium Hospitality Club

The Charlotte 49ers are opening the new Niner Club presented by Modelo, an innovative premium hospitality space located on the concourse behind sections 124 to 128. Charlotte athletics has partnered with Salem Sports to create this one-of-a-kind space offering 49ers fans a premium experience to take in Charlotte football games. The hospitality venue will feature high-end amenities including comfortable seating, casual lounge areas, exclusive bar space, shaded areas and televisions. Tickets for the 200-seat premium space are now available.

