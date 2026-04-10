Charlotte College of Health and Human Services’ Graduate Programs Rank Among The Nation’s Best

UNC Charlotte’s College of Health and Human Services secured five spots among the nation’s top graduate programs in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Graduate Schools rankings, which were released April 7.

The college’s Master of Health Administration program is ranked No. 53. Rankings for the Health Care Management category, under which the Master of Health Administration program falls, are based on surveys of academics at peer institutions, with a focus on CAHME-accredited programs.

“This national recognition validates the work we are doing to develop future health care leaders. Through experiential and theory‑to‑practice learning, UNC Charlotte is preparing graduates to improve patient care and strengthen the delivery of effective health services,” said Sandi Lane, Ph.D., associate professor and Master of Health Administration program director.

The Master of Public Health program rose 25 spots to No. 74 nationally. The Public Health rankings are determined by peer assessments from academic leaders, highlighting top programs accredited by the Council on Education for Public Health for research, faculty quality and specialized fields such as epidemiology and health policy

“This ranking reflects our mission to equip the next generation of health leaders with the tools they need to solve today’s most pressing public health challenges,” said Master of Public Health program director and senior lecturer Deborah Beete. “Our students are committed to building healthier, more equitable communities.”

Within the college’s School of Nursing, the Nurse Anesthesia program ranked No. 60, the Master of Science in Nursing program ranked No. 69 and the Doctor of Nursing Practice program came in at No. 91. In January, U.S. News & World Report announced UNC Charlotte’s online Master of Science in Nursing program was ranked No. 22.

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