Charlotte Computational Designer Featured At SoA Colloquium Series Jan. 27

The SoA Colloquium Series consists of informal presentations by School of Architecture faculty members occurring in parallel with the 2022-2023 lecture series “Curated Urbanisms in a Drawdown.” Faculty will share recently completed and/or in-process work related to the themes of climate, cities, and society, followed by an open conversation.

All events are free and open to the public, and will take place in the Charles C. Hight Architecture Library in Storrs Hall with a Zoom simulcast. Seating will be limited to the first 30 attendees. All lectures will begin at 12:30 pm EST—please check the SoA Calendar for more details.

Elena Vazquez, PhD. is a computational designer, researcher, and educator. Her work focuses on smart materials for adaptive buildings, and it has been supported by the American Institute of Architects Upjohn Research Initiative Grant and the Architectural Research Centers Consortium. Her interdisciplinary research bridges material science and computational design and has won awards such as the Rustum and Della Roy Innovation in Materials Research Award.

