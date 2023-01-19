Central Piedmont Community College Offers Free Rave Guardian App
As part of the Central Piedmont Risk, Safety, and Security unit’s ongoing commitment to campus safety, the Emergency Management department is offering Rave Guardian, a free mobile app that turns any smartphone into a personal safety device. All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to download the FREE Rave Guardian safety app to check in with family, friends, campus security, or others you trust to help you stay safe on campus.