Friday, January 20, 2023
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community College Lifestyle 

Central Piedmont Community College Offers Free Rave Guardian App

CStandard , ,

As part of the Central Piedmont Risk, Safety, and Security unit’s ongoing commitment to campus safety, the Emergency Management department is offering Rave Guardian, a free mobile app that turns any smartphone into a personal safety device. All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to download the FREE Rave Guardian safety app to check in with family, friends, campus security, or others you trust to help you stay safe on campus. 

MORE >>>