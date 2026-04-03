Charlotte Faculty Share Their AI Stories In A Collection For Teaching And Learning

UNC Charlotte continues to make inroads toward prominence in the use of AI for teaching and learning with the publication of “AI Faculty Use Case Stories Collection,” an online compendium of faculty-authored accounts that relay real-life, AI-in-the-classroom journeys and their lessons.

Curated by the Center for Teaching and Learning and the University’s AI Faculty Fellows, the collection is an online digital archive that captures 80 first-person, experiential stories behind teaching and learning with AI and provides visibility into the ways faculty are using AI to augment, support and improve learning outcomes. Stories are browsable according to academic college as well as by AI-application themes such as career readiness, course material creation, critical thinking and problem solving, student engagement, student support, and assessment and feedback.

“From engineering and education to the arts and health sciences, faculty from all disciplines are sharing their ‘AI stories’ at Charlotte – how initial curiosity, skepticism and experimentation surrounding AI has led to new and effective teaching strategies and enhanced learning experiences for their students,” said Kiran Budhrani, CTL’s director of teaching and learning innovation. “Their stories reveal universal vulnerabilities, light bulb moments and unexpected victories in a way that will resonate with their colleagues and encourage broad experimentation and AI adoption.”

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