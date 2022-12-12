Charlotte Grad Wins National Fishing Title—Earns A Spot In the Bassmaster Classic

Louis Monetti graduated from Charlotte in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, marketing. A few months later, Monetti, along with Michael Fugaro, would earn Charlotte’s bass fishing team the Team of the Year honor for the 2022 Strike King Bassmaster College Series. Then, on Oct. 3, Monetti won the Bassmaster College Classic Bracket.

The win earned Monetti a berth into the 2023 Bassmaster Classic, as well as paid entry into all nine of next year’s Bassmaster Opens. Monetti also gets to use a fully rigged Toyota Tundra and nitro boat for a year starting in December.

