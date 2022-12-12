US State Department Grants Charlotte For Green Buildings Innovation Program
Professor of Architecture Kyoung Hee Kim and Assistant Professor Weimin Wang in the Department of Engineering Technology and Construction Management have received a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of State to launch the “Green Buildings Innovation Program.” The three-year initiative will create an education and research hub to help train a new generation of Southeast Asian urban planners, architects, and engineers to improve the resiliency, carbon-neutrality, and environmental quality of the built environment.
The research fund supports an institutional collaboration that joins UNC Charlotte with counterparts in the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region to work together to advance green building and sustainable urban planning practices in ASEAN member states.