Charlotte Strengthens Ability To Build Pipeline For Entrepreneurs

To support the growing entrepreneurial ecosystem on campus and in the Charlotte region, UNC Charlotte is aligning its educational and outreach efforts through the Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. The center integrates the work of Ventureprise, the city’s longest-serving entrepreneur support organization, with the Small Business and Technology Development Center and the University’s undergraduate and graduate certificates in entrepreneurship.

“We know that entrepreneurship is critical to the economic growth of a community, and our University is a driving entrepreneurial force in Charlotte,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “Integrating our work strengthens our ability to build the pipeline of entrepreneurs in the metro area, increase the resources available to start-up companies in our community and leverage the expertise of entrepreneurial faculty from across the University to benefit our region.”

