Charlotte Funds Research On Corporate Financial Reporting Quality

Paul Tanyi, associate professor in UNC Charlotte’s Turner School of Accountancy, says excessive executive compensation has been a concern to regulators in the United States for some time.

His research is primarily in auditing and corporate governance and in the financial reporting process and has appeared in top-tier accounting journals, including Auditing: A Journal of Practice and Theory, Accounting Horizons, Journal of Accounting and Public Policy, Review of Qualitative Finance and Accounting and International Journal of Auditing.

“This is a remarkable academic accomplishment,” said Al Ghosh, interim chair of the Turner School and Distinguished Professor of Accounting. “Paul’s research sheds valuable insights into the interactive effects of external auditing and corporate governance on corporate financial reporting quality. His research garners keen interest from practitioners, academics and regulators.”

MORE >>>