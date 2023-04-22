Charlotte Hosts Distinguished Artist At The Dubois Center April 24

Dr. Halide Salam continues a 40-year focus on the intersections between the biological, the ecological, and the spiritual in art, leading her into an increasingly deeper understanding for her own position within her practice. This exhibition will include recent paintings from Salam’s new series of paintings (TransPlace, TransLight, and TransMigration), within which she explores her own personal growth as a Muslim immigrant in modern America.

April 24, 2023 – 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM in the Dubois Center at UNC Charlotte Center City.

