NC A&T State University Cheerleading Program Makes History At The National Championship

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Cheerleading Program has soared to new heights on the national stage.

N.C. A&T squad members made history as the first team from the university to compete in the National Cheerleader Association (NCA) & National Dance Alliance (NDA) College National Championship.

With the Aggies’ inaugural performances at the event, held this year April 6-8 in Daytona Beach, Florida, A&T’s cheerleaders earned second-place honors, missing first place from among 21 teams by less than one point.

