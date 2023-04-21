Charlotte 49ers Homecoming Hosts Navy Oct 14

The Charlotte 49ers have announced that the annual Homecoming Game will be held Sat., Oct. 14 vs. Navy. The game, which will be the 49ers’ first-ever American Athletic Conference home contest, will highlight the university’s Niner Nation Week that will include Homecoming and Family Weekend.



The 49ers also announced that their Hall of Fame Game will be held on Sept. 16 vs. Georgia State. Charlotte will officially induct both its 2022 and 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Classes in a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 15.

