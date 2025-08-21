Charlotte Library Dean Jill Sexton Loves The Culture Of Inquiry

UNC Charlotte Atkins Library Dean Jill Sexton grew up surrounded by librarians. Her next-door neighbor and the mother of her childhood best friend were librarians and role models early in her life. She also has fond memories of going to her small, one-story public library in New Jersey with her mother and walking out with a big stack of books.

As a child, Sexton’s dream was not to be a librarian; that realization would come after completing undergraduate studies at Rowan University. Still, from an early age, she was drawn to the power of the library as a place of knowledge.

“I love that culture of inquiry that libraries help to cultivate,” Sexton said.

The first fall semester of Sexton’s tenure at UNC Charlotte is underway. She has worked in the UNC System for 25 years, with previous tenures at NC State and UNC Chapel Hill.

Sexton shares tips for navigating Atkins Library, discusses her passion for sharing information and explains why libraries are more important than ever in the age of artificial intelligence.

How did you wind up at UNC Charlotte?

Well, I’ve been working within the UNC System for my entire career. I believe that the system is a strong engine that fuels our innovation and economic success as a state. I was drawn to come to Charlotte because of its strong growth, its upward research trajectory, and its commitment to community engagement, which was really important to me.

I was fortunate to be able to come here starting in the middle of last spring semester. It was exciting to see our students pack Atkins from morning till night, seeing how the librarians are engaging with students and faculty. It was a great introduction to campus, and I’m excited for my first fall here.

What are you looking forward to most this fall?

I’m excited to be part of the fall semester kickoff of a new academic year, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get to know our students, to work more meaningfully with the faculty and staff, and understand how Atkins can continue to grow, to serve UNC Charlotte.

Where did your passion for libraries originate?

I’m a really curious person. So, when I was a kid, I loved knowing that any question I had, I could go to find out the answer at the library. My whole career has been dedicated to helping to connect people with the tools they need — be it information, technology or experts — to satisfy whatever questions they have. I love that the library is an institution that’s dedicated to helping people find answers to their burning questions.

You completed your undergraduate degree at the onset of the web. Now, the internet is ubiquitous, and artificial intelligence has become a major player in the way people find information. How do libraries adapt?

I’ve worked with technology my entire career, focusing on technology as a conduit for the delivery of services and information. Physical books are still an important part of libraries, but more of what research libraries are collecting today is digital media, digital content, electronic journals, ebooks and online datasets.

I think now more than ever, we need libraries in order to help people connect with and make sense of that information. AI, for example, is affecting people’s perceptions of what it means to do research. It’s affecting their ability to judge what’s accurate and what is not. Libraries are essential in helping people to identify reliable sources of information.

What are some things about Atkins Library that a new student might not know?

They should be aware, of course, that Atkins Library is a place where students can come in and study. They can also check out more than just books — we loan all kinds of technology including laptops, calculators, and video and DSLR cameras. Students can utilize our recording studios for video and podcast recording, or stop in the Makerspace to use our 3-D printers, sewing machines, laser cutters and more.

If they are ready for some downtime, we have a popular reading collection where you can check out a weekend read or book to take on break.

And of course, we have our library staff who are here and available to help. You have a question about your research topic? You want to be able to find some solid resources for your paper? We’re here to help you.

What hobbies do you enjoy outside of work?

My husband and I really love to cook and serve our friends and family a nice meal. I have also collected brooches since I was a child, and I like browsing vintage stores to find pieces for my collection. My brooch collection has more than I can count. One of my favorites is one modeled off of a 19th century Japanese woodblock print of a cat in sandals, carrying an umbrella, walking up some stairs. I’m a cat mom as well.

To keep with the library and book theme, what is just that one book that kind of has shaped you as a person?

Well, to every book there is a time in the season, right? One of the books I keep by my arm chair that I revisit year after year is “The Art of Eating,” a collection of works by MFK Fisher.

She was a food writer from the 1930s through the 1980s. Her writing is beautiful and witty, and it’s about more than food; it’s about how to live your life with joy, with appreciation and gratitude for the things that you have and the people you’re with.

