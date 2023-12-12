Charlotte Professor Invited To Dubai To Discuss Democratized Innovation

Liz McCormick, an esteemed scholar in the realm of climate-resilient architecture, recently found herself amidst the bustling cosmopolitan landscape of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Invited to partake in the Prototypes for Humanity Professors Collaboration Program, McCormick assumed the role of discussion leader during a roundtable focused on the critical theme of “Health in the Built Environment.” This initiative, emblematic of global innovation, annually showcases 100 student-led projects envisioned as catalysts for transformative change.

The 2023 edition of the exhibition featured a curated selection of groundbreaking projects chosen from a staggering pool of 3,000 submissions originating from over 700 universities spanning 108 countries. In tandem with this exhibition, the Professors Collaboration Program convened an intellectual cohort of 50+ faculty members, representing diverse disciplines and hailing from various corners of the globe. Together with participating students, these scholars engaged in roundtable dialogues addressing pivotal global challenges such as education, artificial intelligence, building materials, and data collection.

“Given that P4H is headquartered in Dubai, a city recognized as a global nexus, forging international relationships was a pivotal aspect of this event,” remarked McCormick. “It was an incredibly inspiring assembly of individuals.”

Serving as the moderator for the session on Health and the Built Environment, McCormick expounded upon her ongoing research in climate-resilient architecture within Tanzania—a project supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation. Centered on the notion of democratized innovation, the panel delved into strategies for implementing health innovations from the grassroots level, emphasizing the significance of initiating conversations about health through the lens of personal spaces, particularly housing.

“By decentralizing power and responsibility for healthcare interventions, we empower communities to seize control of their health futures,” McCormick asserted. “This approach, rooted in the utilization of locally available materials and the expertise of local builders, not only addresses immediate health challenges but also lays the groundwork for enduring, community-driven solutions that resonate with the unique needs and aspirations of diverse populations worldwide.”

While immersed in the Prototypes for Humanity events in Dubai, McCormick seized the opportunity to attend the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 28), the annual United Nations Climate Change conference hosted at Expo City in Dubai—a testament to her commitment to bridging the gap between academic discourse and real-world global challenges.

