Central Piedmont’s President’s Report Reflects Innovative Ventures
The November President’s Report highlights our recent accomplishments and impactful initiatives made possible through your unwavering support. Throughout the report, you will witness the tangible outcomes of your generosity – from the expansion of vital scholarship programs to the inauguration of innovative academic ventures. Our collective efforts have propelled us toward greater heights, ensuring that our students receive a world-class education enriched with opportunities that shape their futures.
Play the video to hear Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer share highlights from the November 2023 President’s Report.