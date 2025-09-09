Charlotte Theatre Presents “Gather Again” — Written, Choreographed, And Directed By Students
- Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | 7:30pm
- Fri, Sep, 26, 2025 | 7:30pm
- Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | 7:30pm
- Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | 2:30pm
Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater
9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223
Written, Choreographed, and Directed by UNC Charlotte Students
Gather Again is a collection of six original works by UNC Charlotte students: five one-act plays and an original dance piece. Touching on themes of identity, love, family, loyalty, and resilience, this celebration of new works will be directed, designed, managed, and performed by students. The show represents the culmination of nearly a year of writing, workshops, and readings under the guidance of Professor of Theatre Lynne Conner.
Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.