Charlotte Theatre Presents “Gather Again” — Written, Choreographed, And Directed By Students

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | 7:30pm

Fri, Sep, 26, 2025 | 7:30pm

Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | 7:30pm

Sun, Sep 28, 2025 | 2:30pm

Robinson Hall, Black Box Theater

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

Written, Choreographed, and Directed by UNC Charlotte Students

Gather Again is a collection of six original works by UNC Charlotte students: five one-act plays and an original dance piece. Touching on themes of identity, love, family, loyalty, and resilience, this celebration of new works will be directed, designed, managed, and performed by students. The show represents the culmination of nearly a year of writing, workshops, and readings under the guidance of Professor of Theatre Lynne Conner.

Buy tickets here. Tickets are $8-$18 for the general public. CoAA Faculty and staff and CoAA students are eligible for free tickets to this performance. Please log into your Niner account in the ticketing system to redeem.

