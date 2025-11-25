Charlotte Visionary Jordan Poler Develops Nano Technology To Increase Access To Clean Water

Jordan Poler, Ph.D., has successfully passed filtration testing with his water purification system, paving the way for large-scale production on filters that remove forever chemicals and other contaminants from water.

Poler, a professor of chemistry in the UNC Charlotte Klein College of Science, is a leader in advanced water purification solutions, using a patented nanostructured filtration media developed by his team at the University.

The filters passed NSF/ANSI 42 and 61 Point-of-Use (POU) testing, which are industry-standard certifications that confirm the filters are both safe and effective for drinking water treatment.

The technology, developed through years of research in nanomaterials and membrane science, provides a new approach to removing contaminants from drinking water. Unlike conventional filtration media, the materials developed by the Poler team feature an engineered nanostructure that enhances selectivity and capacity while maintaining sustainability and lowering regeneration costs.

This important validation was made possible through support from the NCInnovation, which invests in North Carolina-based technologies with high commercial potential.

Goulston Technologies of Monroe, North Carolina, is an established specialty chemical manufacturer that is partnering with Poler’s nanXPure to scale up production with full manufactured certification, using industry-ready methods. Once manufacturing certification is complete, nanXPure will lead commercialization efforts from its headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, bringing a new generation of safe, efficient and sustainable purification filters to the global water treatment market.

“This milestone confirms that our materials meet the highest standards for safety and performance,” said Poler. “With the continued support of NCInnovation and our partners at Goulston Technologies, we’re positioned to deliver real-world solutions to one of the most pressing challenges of our time — access to clean water.”

To date, NCInnovation has awarded $18.8 million in funding across 25 projects statewide, 14 UNC System schools and multiple industries. In the Klein College, Pinku Mukherjee and Susan Trammell were awarded NCInnovation grants earlier this year. A new slate of awards will be announced in December 2025.

