Charlotte Youth Ballet Performing Wizard Of Oz At Central Piedmont
Charlotte Youth Ballet is celebrating their 41st Anniversary Spring storybook performance of Wizard of Oz at Central Piedmont Community College’s Dale F. Halton Theater March 17-19. This ballet is based on the classic fairy tale and choreographed by the artistic team of CYB’s Gay Porter and Bridget Porter-Young. CYB’s Wizard of Oz pairs emerging talented student dancers from studios across the Charlotte region with local and international professional dancers to bring to life this beloved fairy tale.