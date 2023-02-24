Central Piedmont Director Of Campus Affairs Serving As Executive On Loan

As a continuation of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council’s (CELC) support for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), seven additional loaned executives to support various efforts for the local school district were announced Feb. 23. These latest executives from Ally Financial, Bank of America, Central Piedmont Community College, Duke Energy, Rodgers Builders, and Wells Fargo are in addition to those already in place and announced as part of the more comprehensive CELC-CMS partnership.

The latest loaned executives include Moses Fox III, Ph.D., an executive director of campus affairs at Central Piedmont. Fox is serving CMS in support of the development of a strong school partnership program on a part-time basis. At Central Piedmont, Fox oversees strategy and operational outcomes for the college’s Harris Campus.

MORE >>>