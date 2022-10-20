CIPHER Operational At UNC Charlotte January 2023

On UNC Charlotte’s main campus, supplies and equipment are already being placed on the fourth floor of the bioinformatics building. That is where the new Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks (CIPHER) will begin full operations on January 2023. CIPHER provides an environment conducive to innovative research and collaboration. Its physical space (25,000 square feet, including six wet laboratories and 14 collaboration computational lab rooms) will be located on UNC Charlotte’s main campus, on the fourth floor of the bioinformatics building.

CIPHER has several ongoing projects that Professor Daniel A. Janies (CIPHER’s co-director) shared with the Niner Times. Additionally, CIPHER is working with undergraduate and graduate students via the University Professional Internship Program (UPIP) and the Undergraduate Research Program.

