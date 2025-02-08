Comedian Burpie Speaks to JCSU’s GBTV Students

Today, comedian & radio host Burpie is speaking to our GBTV students about his journey in the entertainment industry! From stand-up stages to the airwaves, he’s sharing insights, laughs, and real talk on making it in media.

Jeremy Alsop, known to many as “Burpie” was born in Bowling Green, Va but currently resides in Charlotte, NC. Ever since bursting onto the comedy scene in 2009 there’s been no looking back. He’s opened for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, Dave Attell, and Nene Leakes just to name a few.

MORE >>>