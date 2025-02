Monday, February 10, 2025

Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement

2319 Wellesley Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207

In this exhibition, we celebrate art, design, and their makers by providing an opportunity for the Queens and Charlotte communities to view recent work by our Art and Design faculty. The gallery opens on Sunday, January 26 at 5 p.m.

The showcase will run from January 21 through April 14.

