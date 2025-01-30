Charlotte #1 In North Carolina And #3 Nationally In Online Engineering Degree Ranking

UNC Charlotte’s B.S. in Fire and Safety Engineering Technology contributed to the university’s rise to the No. 1 online degree ranking across all of North Carolina. Ranking UNC Charlotte now at the No. 3 spot in the nation, the “U.S. News & World Report’s” 2025 Best Online Bachelor’s Degrees rankings were released Jan. 21. The Fire and Safety degree, listed among the university’s 10 fully online programs, provides a comprehensive curriculum focused on fire behavior, protection systems and principles of research investigation, and is offered both online and on-campus.

The M.S. in Engineering Management online program also rose 15 spots to be ranked #63 in the nation, representing the 5th highest increase in the nation among such programs. Delivered in asynchronous format, the curriculum combines elements of various engineering disciplines with studies of business, system operations and organizational behavior, creating professionals with both technical and business management skills. The program also offers an on-campus option as well as early entry for select majors.

These rankings are just the most recent from U.S. News & World Report, including a 17-spot increase in the nation’s Best Engineering Schools and three graduate programs landing in the top 100. This increasing recognition reinforces the academic and research trajectory of the W.S. Lee College of Engineering and its competitiveness among top engineering schools across the U.S.

Learn more about this latest ranking.

