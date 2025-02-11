Charlotte’s Black Alumni Chapter Presents Its Excellence in Leadership Awards 

UNC Charlotte’s Black Alumni Chapter presented its Excellence in Leadership Awards to 10 outstanding alumni at a ceremony in the Popp Martin Student Union Saturday, Feb. 1.



The Excellence in Leadership Awards, founded in 2011 under the leadership of the first BAC president and former faculty member Dr. Gregory Davis ’76, recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of Black, African American and African UNC Charlotte alumni who have achieved excellence in their respective fields and communities. This year’s honorees are:



Robyn Massey ’81 – Dr. Davis Visionary Leadership



Massey has been a respected leader and innovator in information technology for over 30 years, leading numerous multimillion dollar transformation projects for IBM and Microsoft. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., serves as vice president of the Greater Charlotte Chapter of the Society Inc., is a board member for City Startup Labs Inc. and is a member of New Generation of African American Philanthropists.

Massey was integrally involved in chartering the UNC Charlotte Black Alumni Chapter, served as president of the UNC Charlotte Alumni Association Board of Directors, was a founding member of the UNC Charlotte College of Liberal Arts & Sciences Advisory Council and served three terms on the UNC Charlotte Foundation Board. She was the recipient of the 2016 UNC Charlotte Distinguished Alumna Award and the Excellence in Leadership Award in Philanthropy in 2022. Massey completed a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the Klein College of Science and a master’s degree in business administration from Wake Forest University.



Masonya J. Bennett ’07, ’11 M.A. – Emerging Leader



Bennett is trailblazing educator, global scholar and dedicated community leader whose work bridges cultural exploration with transformative education. She is an assistant professor of African and African diaspora studies at Kennesaw State and is founder and president of Parallel Cultures, a nonprofit organization that partners with institutions to provide culture and leadership summer camps for elementary students. Bennett completed a bachelor’s degree in Africana studies and a master’s degree in Latin American studies from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences; her doctorate in global and sociocultural studies is from Florida International University.



Roslyn E. Dixon ’92 – Entrepreneurship

Dixon, a Level III early childhood administrator, is founder and CEO of Dixon Academy, a network of high-quality childcare and preschool facilities serving families in Charlotte and Concord, North Carolina. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Charlotte Chapter of The Links and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Dixon’s board service includes roles with the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center, Smart Start of Cabarrus County and First Legacy Community Credit Union. She completed a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

George Dunlap ’92, ’04 MPA – Philanthropy and Humanitarianism



Dunlap has served over six terms as a commissioner for Mecklenburg County, making a profound impact on the community through his focus on improving the lives of all residents. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and holds leadership roles with Smart Start of Mecklenburg County, Communities in Schools and the Police Athletic League Summer Enrichment Program. Dunlap serves as second vice president of the National Association of Counties and is an inaugural member of UNC Charlotte’s Board of Visitors. He completed a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a Master of Public Administration from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences.

Tisha Perkins Greene ’01, ’04 M.A. – Education



Greene is an accomplished educator, administrator and community advocate with over two decades of experience in P-12 and higher education and serves as associate dean for undergraduate education and teacher preparation in the Cato College of Education. She is a published author and researcher and has led several grant-funded projects, including the Making Education for New Teachers Obtain Results initiative, which aims to increase diversity in the teaching profession. Greene received the Faculty Diversity Award from the Cato College of Education and the Outstanding Science, Mathematics and Technology Administrator Award from the North Carolina SMT Center. She completed a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in English education from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences; her doctorate in educational leadership is from Wingate University.



Johnathan Hill ’13 – Equitable Economic Development

Hill is a dynamic professional with expertise in data governance, risk management and leadership development. His tenure at Bank of America includes roles as a data policy lead and senior data architect, where he implemented data lineage strategies, harmonized metadata management and mitigated data risks through innovative solutions. Hill has served as a regional and enterprise leader of Bank of America’s Black Professionals Group and co-created a pilot program to promote the career growth of diverse talent through executive mentoring and targeted training. He has held leadership roles with the UNC Charlotte Foundation Board, the UNC Charlotte Alumni Board of Directors and 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte. Hill completed a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from the Belk College of Business.



Kimberly R. Moffitt ’92 -Activism and Advocacy



Moffitt serves as dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, where she oversees 25 academic departments, five research centers and multiple student programs. She is lead principal investigator of a $3 million Mellon Foundation grant aimed at diversifying academic leadership in the arts and humanities disciplines across the state of Maryland. Moffitt is co-founder of the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a charter school dedicated to empowering African American boys through a rigorous liberal arts education and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She was the recipient of the Scholar-Activist Award from the National Communication Association and the Zenobia L. Hikes Distinguished Career Award from the Faculty Women of Color in the Academy. Moffitt completed a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences. She earned a master’s degree in mass communication from Boston University and a doctorate in mass communication and media studies from Howard University.



Danielle Clark Moore ’07 – Health and Wellness



Moore is a licensed clinical mental health counselor, certified rehabilitation counselor and licensed educator with more than 15 years of professional experience in education and counseling. Through her private practice, Moore Ways to Success LLC, she offers vocational rehabilitation services, educational support and mental health counseling to youth, families and individuals. A vocational expert, Moore provides expert testimony and transferable skills analyses for complex disability cases. She completed a bachelor’s degree in English and political science from the College of Humanities & Earth and Social Sciences and a graduate certificate in middle grades teaching from UNC Charlotte; her master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling is from Winston-Salem State University.



Sherman V. Mumford ’99 – STEM



Mumford is a certified manufacturing engineer, manufacturing technologist and quality engineer with 25 years of combined academic and industry experience. He currently serves as lecturer, academic advisor and director of the Engage ME! program in the William States Lee College of Engineering. Mumford received a 2024 Spotlight Award from the University Career Center for outstanding collaboration in support of students in their career development. He serves on advisory boards for engineering programs at local colleges and volunteers as a judge for science and robotics competitions to inspire the next generation of engineers while fostering meaningful connections between academia, industry and the community. Mumford completed a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology from the William States Lee College of Engineering; his master’s degree in engineering management is from Eastern Michigan University.



Jamil Dyair Steele ’05 – Arts and Culture



Steele is a National Board Certified teacher and accomplished visual artist. His extensive teaching experience extends across elementary, middle and high school levels, and his vibrant and impactful works as a public artist celebrate culture, history and community. His projects include large-scale public murals, collaborative art installations and commissions that amplify marginalized voices and stories. Steele’s notable works include the West End Gateway Mural, the Black Lives Matter protest mural housed at the Mint Museum and the Pride Mural commissioned by Charlotte is Creative. He is involved with the Creative Entrepreneurs Initiative and Project Protégé. Steele completed a bachelor’s degree in art from the College of Arts + Architecture and a graduate certificate in teaching from UNC Charlotte.

MORE >>>