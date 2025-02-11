Charlotte Proves Its Significant Impact In Cybersecurity Research With NSA Recognition

UNC Charlotte’s National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity for Cyber Research recently was reaffirmed through 2030 by the U.S. National Security Agency.

One of only 93 universities in the U.S. to hold this designation, UNC Charlotte was a member of the NSA’s inaugural cohort of Centers of Academic Excellence for Cybersecurity Research when the agency created this cybersecurity research accolade in 2008. The University also has been recognized by NSA as a Center of Academic Excellence for Cyber Defense Education since that program’s inception in 2001, which was renewed in 2022 through 2028.

“We thank our partners at NSA for their continued recognition of UNC Charlotte’s commitment to advancing the field of cybersecurity,” said Bojan Cukic, professor and dean, College of Computing and Informatics. “This distinction serves as a point of pride for UNC Charlotte and proves the significant impact of our research.”

Read the story at https://cci.charlotte.edu/2025/02/07/center-of-excellence-unc-charlotte-cybersecurity-program-lauded-by-national-security-administration/.

