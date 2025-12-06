Friday, December 5, 2025
Latest:
Collegiate Standard
Central Piedmont Community CollegeNews

December Additions To The Central Piedmont Library Offer Something For Everyone

CStandard
  • Newly added books across a range of subjects 
  • Educational and documentary videos 
  • Electronic resources, including journals and databases 
  • Discover new titles 

Browse the latest arrivals and check back often for fresh finds and regular updates. 

Stay informed with December’s Hot Topics 

Need a quick way to stay up to date with current events? Central Piedmont Community College students can access monthly research overviews through NewsBank’s Hot Topics— a helpful resource for busy schedules and current-events-based assignments.  

What’s covered:  

  • Current events
  • Business and economics  
  • Civics, government, and politics 
  • Social issues 
  • Sports and the arts  

MORE >>>