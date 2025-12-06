December Additions To The Central Piedmont Library Offer Something For Everyone

Newly added books across a range of subjects

Educational and documentary videos

Electronic resources, including journals and databases

Discover new titles

Browse the latest arrivals and check back often for fresh finds and regular updates.

Stay informed with December’s Hot Topics

Need a quick way to stay up to date with current events? Central Piedmont Community College students can access monthly research overviews through NewsBank’s Hot Topics— a helpful resource for busy schedules and current-events-based assignments.

What’s covered:

Current events

Business and economics

Civics, government, and politics

Social issues

Sports and the arts

MORE >>>