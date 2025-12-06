December Additions To The Central Piedmont Library Offer Something For Everyone
- Newly added books across a range of subjects
- Educational and documentary videos
- Electronic resources, including journals and databases
- Discover new titles
Browse the latest arrivals and check back often for fresh finds and regular updates.
Stay informed with December’s Hot Topics
Need a quick way to stay up to date with current events? Central Piedmont Community College students can access monthly research overviews through NewsBank’s Hot Topics— a helpful resource for busy schedules and current-events-based assignments.
What’s covered:
- Current events
- Business and economics
- Civics, government, and politics
- Social issues
- Sports and the arts