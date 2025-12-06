Tammy DeBoer Receives The Prestigious Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year Award

Queens University of Charlotte is pleased to name Tammy DeBoer, president of Harris Teeter, as the 2025 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year. Now in its 40th year, Queens celebrates female leaders who have made significant contributions to the Charlotte region through outstanding leadership and achievement.

DeBoer, who oversees the strategic growth and development of the over $9 billion Harris Teeter division of Kroger, has been pivotal in guiding the company through a period of sustained success. Under her leadership, the organization has achieved four consecutive years of record sales, successfully completed a significant brand refresh, driven a comprehensive cultural transformation, and secured substantial capital investments for both short and long-term expansion across its 260+ stores spanning seven states and Washington, D.C.

“Tammy exemplifies the kind of impactful leadership we strive to cultivate in our graduates,” said Queens University Acting President and CEO Jesse Cureton ‘02. “Her work in driving innovation and growth while dedicating time to community and industry boards makes her a truly inspirational choice as our 2025 Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year. We are proud to honor her profound contributions to the Carolinas’ economic landscape.”



DeBoer’s career in retail spans over 30 years, encompassing executive management, operations, merchandising, marketing, brand strategy, and complex mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Harris Teeter in 2020, she was the executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Family Dollar, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. There, she successfully navigated the company through its merger with Dollar Tree. She also spent 19 years at Delhaize (Food Lion and Bloom) in various roles critical to the company’s strategic growth.

Her contributions to the industry have consistently earned national recognition. DeBoer has been recognized as one of the Most Influential Women in Mass Market Retail by MMR, a Top Executive to Watch by Supermarket News, and a Top Female Executive in the Supermarket Industry by Progressive Grocer. She was also honored as Female Executive of the Year by Shelby Report and featured in the NC Power List of Most Influential Leaders.

Beyond her corporate responsibilities, DeBoer actively champions industry and community causes. She most recently served as chair of the Board of Directors for the International Fresh Produce Association and serves on the board of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. She is also an Advisory Board Member for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and a member of the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council. DeBoer is an alumna of Appalachian State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in technology, and completed the supermarket business executive course at Cornell University.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by Queens University of Charlotte and to be included among such an inspiring group of leaders,” said DeBoer. “I am grateful to work alongside our incredible associates, who show up every day to make a difference in our customers’ lives and to enrich the communities we serve, all while delivering exceptional service and the highest-quality products.”

The distinction of being named Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year has been given to prominent figures in the Charlotte community including Kristi Coleman, chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) and president of the Carolina Panthers; Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, president of Central Piedmont Community College; Diane Morais, former president of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ally Financial Inc; Tanya S. Blackmon, former executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer for Novant Health; Dena Diorio, former Mecklenburg County Manager; Peggy Brookhouse, former president of Luquire George Andrews (LGA); and Carol Lovin, executive vice president and system chief of staff for Atrium Health.

The Queens University Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year award will be presented to DeBoer at a luncheon at Queens University on Friday, March 13, 2026. For more information or to register, visit the Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year webpage. This program is presented to the community by Bank of America.

