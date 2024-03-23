Ed Weisiger Jr. Speaks At Queens University Charlotte’s Leaders In Action Lecture

The McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte welcomed Ed Weisiger Jr., president and CEO of Weisiger Group (formerly CTE, Carolina Tractor and Equipment Co.), to speak with the Queens community at the Leaders in Action Lecture Series on March 19, 2024. Weisiger participated in a dynamic discussion with students about his experiences leading one of North Carolina’s largest private businesses.

“The amazing story of The Weisiger Group’s transformation holds key lessons on leadership, values, and culture,” said Will Sparks, Ph.D., Dennis Thompson Distinguished Chair & Professor of Leadership and Director of the Office of Leadership Initiatives at Queens University. “Weisiger’s strategic vision and leadership agility has enabled the organization to thrive in a dynamic environment for nearly a century.”

Since assuming his leadership position with the company in 1991, Weisiger’s responsibilities have included overseeing the company’s two operating divisions (Carolina Cat and LiftOne), shareholder strategy, and championing the company’s customer service culture. As a third-generation leader, upholding the foundational values of trust, integrity, innovation, and a commitment to facilitating the success of its customers is paramount, especially when representing esteemed brands like Caterpillar and Hyster-Yale Group.

Weisiger is a co-founder of Beacon Partners, a prominent real estate development and asset management firm in the Carolinas, as well as WSC & Company, a private equity enterprise that supports entrepreneurs by facilitating the acquisition of existing small and medium-sized businesses and transitioning business leadership to these entrepreneurs.

A community-minded leader, Weisiger gives back in many ways to nonprofits and community organizations such as Myers Park Presbyterian Church and serves as the current Chair of Board of Trustees for several educational institutions and non-profits including North Carolina State University, North Carolina State University Student Aid Association, and Charlotte Sports Foundation.



“I’m humbled to be asked to tell ‘our’ story at Weisiger Group – a story of seemingly ordinary people doing amazing things together,” said Weisiger.

The Distinguished Leaders in Action Series is an opportunity for members of the Queens community to interact and connect with dynamic business and thought leaders in Charlotte. Speakers are invited to share their personal and professional leadership experiences with the audience in an intimate setting that fosters thoughtful conversations and transformative dialogues.



Recent speakers include Haley Gentry, chief executive officer of Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Steve Clifford, head coach of the Charlotte Hornets; and Di Morais, president, Consumer & Commercial Banking Products, Ally Bank.

For more information visit the McColl School of Business webpage.