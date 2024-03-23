Central Piedmont Tuition Payment Plan Relieves Student Burdens

Central Piedmont Community College provides a tuition payment plan designed to ease students’ financial burden by allowing them to pay tuition and fees over time. This plan is an excellent option for students looking to manage their education expenses more effectively.

Key Highlights:

Eligibility: Available for students with at least $200 in tuition and fees.

Benefits: No interest, finance charges, or credit checks. Enrolment ensures your courses will not be dropped.

Enrollment Fee: A non-refundable fee applies each semester.

Payment: Automatic monthly drafts without the need to make payments through MyCollege.

Enrollment Information:

You’ll need to provide payment details and contact information upon enrolling. Should any changes arise in your status, such as class adjustments or receiving financial aid, contact Central Piedmont promptly to update your plan.

Summer 2024 Schedule:

Start enrolling on Fri., April 5, 2024.

Depending on your registration date, initial payments include a down payment plus an enrollment fee, with subsequent drafts.

For detailed information on the tuition payment plan, including how to enroll and the complete list of requirements, visit Central Piedmont’s Tuition Payment Plan. This initiative is part of Central Piedmont’s commitment to making education accessible to all students by offering manageable payment solutions.

