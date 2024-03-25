Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber: Susan DeVore’s Gift Helps Create A New Legacy Of Women

By JENNY MATZ

Women’s History Month is the perfect backdrop to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who have shattered barriers and paved the way for progress. Among these pioneers is Susan DeVore ’81. Her recent $1 million gift to UNC Charlotte marks a pivotal moment in her ongoing commitment to cultivating leadership among women, signaling a new era of progress and opportunity.

Susan DeVore, former president and CEO of Charlotte-based Premier Inc., guided the health care organization for 12 years. During her tenure, it grew into an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and about 200,000 other providers. DeVore also navigated the company through an initial public offering in 2013; this complex process took several years to plan and execute.

DeVore’s impact reverberated across the nation. An industry-leading thinker, she was named multiple times to Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People, Top 25 Women in Healthcare lists and was listed on the 2017 Becker’s Hospital Review 100 Great Healthcare Leaders to Know. Her accolades also include the Charlotte Business Journal’s 2018 Women in Business Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2016 UNC Charlotte Distinguished Alumnus recipient, DeVore made headlines again this past fall with a generous $1 million gift, aimed at bolstering the next generation of female leaders.

”We are grateful to Susan DeVore for this incredible gift,” said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “She has been a trailblazer, an accomplished leader and someone who has shattered glass ceilings throughout her career. The Susan Dodson DeVore Women’s Leadership Development Program will help UNC Charlotte address the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions and create a new legacy of women empowered to take on the world.”

