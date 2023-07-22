Emmy Award-Winning Sports Producer Joins Queens University Of Charlotte

Queens University of Charlotte Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout is pleased to welcome Emmy Award-winning sports producer Jim Piscitelli as the Producer of Broadcasting. Piscitelli joins the Royals department with years of experience as a producer, most notably with ESPN.



“The hiring of Jim Piscitelli helps show the nation our commitment to increase our visibility and continue our growth throughout our D1 journey,” said Swarthout. “Jim’s experience at the Olympic level producing content for over 32 unique sports and having experience at the SEC and ACC conferences demonstrates our awareness of our market and the need to leverage a person of his caliber to amplify our brand.”

