JCSU Student Named 2023 White House HBCU Scholar

Johnson C. Smith University Biology student John Josiah ’24 and 101 undergraduate, graduate and professional students from across the U.S. were named 2023 White House HBCU Scholars.

“Our 2023 HBCU Scholars are talented students who embody the culture of excellence and inclusion championed by our nation ’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education and everyone across the Biden-Harris Administration, I congratulate each of our 2023 HBCU scholars on this prestigious recognition and thank them for their commitment to serving their communities.”

Josiah and the other honorees were selected from a competitive pool of more than 300 applicants. Throughout the next year, he will serve as an ambassador of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the U.S. Department of Education and Johnson C. Smith University.

MORE >>>