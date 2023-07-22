New Coach At Queens University Charlotte Swimming Adds Immediate Impact

Queens University of Charlotte Associate Athletic Director and Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale has added Elliot Ptasnik to his men’s and women’s swimming coaching staffs for the 2023-24 season. Ptasnik brings over 15 years of coaching to Charlotte with experience ranging from age group, college, and professional swimmers. Most recently, he served as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford University, primarily working with the Cardinal women’s team and 2020 U.S. Women’s Olympic Swimming Head Coach Greg Meehan.



“Elliot made an immediate and lasting impact on our program this summer,” Meehan said. “He’s an incredibly thoughtful and curious coach who brought positive and infectious energy to the pool deck each and every day. Elliot will continue to make a big impact at Queens and I’m excited for him to take his next journey in his career.”

