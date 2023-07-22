12 Queens University Charlotte Swimmers Awarded Scholar All-Americans

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America announced their Scholar All-Americans earlier this month, an honor that is earned by individuals who accomplished a minimum 3.5 GPA and posted an NCAA DI B-Cut time in competition.



Queens had the honor of having 12 Royals named to the list, each of whom was named Second Team All-Americans. Eight of the swimmers are members of the men’s team, while the women’s team had four recognized.

MORE >>>