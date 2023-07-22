Charlotte Softball’s Associate Coach Hire Is A Dream Come True

Charlotte 49ers head softball coach Ashley Chastain, coming off the 49ers first NCAA Tournament bid, has announced the hiring of Katie Rietkovich Browder as Associate Head Coach. Rietkovich Browder, a former assistant at Ole Miss who coached alongside Chastain with the Rebels, will serve as the 49ers’ offensive coordinator, infield coach and director of on-campus recruiting.



“Hiring Katie as our new associate head coach is not only a dream come true for me personally, but also for our program,” said Chastain. “Katie is one of the best hitting coaches in our game, but what stands out to me is her character and the relationships she will build with our players and staff. She brings a wealth of knowledge and post season experience to our program and I have no doubt she will elevate every aspect of our team and also help bring the best talent nationally to Charlotte. She has an internal drive and work ethic to be a life-long learner that is unmatched and our players will love learning from her. We are thrilled to welcome Katie and her family to the Queen City and can’t wait to see the immediate impact she will have on our program to help us take the next step forward.”

MORE >>>