New JCSU Women’s Basketball Coach Brings Excitement To The Golden Bulls

Johnson C. Smith University announced the selection of Monterika Warren as head women’s basketball coach, effective August 1, 2023. Warren has served as assistant women’s basketball coach and assistant athletics director of Student Affairs since joining JCSU’s Department of Athletics in January 2023.

“We are pleased to promote Coach Warren to the position of head women’s basketball coach,” said JCSU Interim President Steven L. Boyd. “She brings a wealth of experience in taking a holistic approach to developing well-rounded student-athletes, who excel in athletics and academics. Enhancing our overall Athletics program is one of our strategies for increasing enrollment. Naming Coach Warren as head women’s basketball coach continues our momentum by strengthening our women’s basketball program.”

MORE >>>