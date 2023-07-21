Queens University Charlotte Swimmers To Compete In The 2023 World Aquatics Championships

The summer of swimming continues for a trio of Queens men’s swimmers next week as Matej Dusa, Daniel Meszaros, and incoming freshman Frantisek Jablcnik are set to compete in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships next week in Fukuoka, Japan.



Dusa will be representing Slovakia and competing in the 50m and 100m freestyle events. Fans may also get a chance to see him race in the 4×100 freestyle relay. Jablcnik will also be swimming for Slovakia, competing in the 200 and 400 IMs.



Meszaros, swimming with Team Hungary, is scheduled to race in the 4×100 freestyle relay.

