Charlotte BHP Graduate Matthew Morton Creates Encouraging Place For Others

When Matthew Morton enrolled at UNC Charlotte four years ago, he quickly found a welcoming space through the Business Honors Program in the Belk College of Business. Now, as he graduates with bachelor’s degrees in management and finance, he has come full circle by creating an encouraging place for other students.

“The program to me has been like a second family; it’s been my second home,” said Morton, who now is BHP president. “It’s a community of people that are academically ambitious and have a strong focus on professional development. I can’t say enough good things about this program. Every time I am in a meeting, and I look around and see other students engage with our speakers and one another, I think to myself, that’s why I do what I do. I do it for them and not my personal agenda.”

Despite beginning his college career amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Morton’s connection to BHP was immediate. “When it was time to visit UNC Charlotte, I really fell in love with the location of UNC Charlotte in Uptown, and the Business Honors Program is really what brought me here,” he said.

He has served in various roles with the organization and prepared for his time as president by working alongside his predecessors. “I had a really close relationship with the past presidents of the program, and they focused on the students and helping them grow in their professional development and grow in their leadership,” he said. “That helped make this year a lot easier as I already understood what the president’s role looked like.”

Morton takes pride in opening up opportunities for other students in the Belk College of Business. He has sparked events and initiatives that bring alumni and current students together.

“We introduced an alumni networking event that allowed students to network with our alumni and other students outside of their cohort and be able to use those skills that they learned,” he said.

These new initiatives and events brought challenges. However, Morton was determined to offer ways for him and other students to better themselves.

“I’m very proud of the legacy I left as the president…and giving the most value to our students.”

Through his role as a peer guide and team engagement lead for the Belk College, he helped organize engaging opportunities for business students and contributed to admissions and recruiting events.

Morton pursued varied classes and concentrations to prepare for his career, landing on the Chancellor’s List and Dean’s List many times, recognizing his outstanding academic record. His studies included a real estate concentration, and he has worked as a commercial real estate data analyst with Pickett Sprouse and in various roles with West & Woodall Real Estate.

He also minored in American studies and earned an undergraduate certificate in entrepreneurship to gain a comprehensive understanding of how to innovate.

As Morton starts his next chapter as a commercial property manager in his hometown of Durham, N.C., his advice to fellow students is clear. “I would say, don’t limit yourself. Take advantage of as many opportunities as possible. You always have time to work but at the end of the day you need to do what’s right for you.”

